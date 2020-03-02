Warnings, recalls issued over furniture tip-overs

It’s something no one wants to happen to their child.

More than 450 children have died from furniture tip-overs since 200.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a child dies from furniture, appliances or TVs tipping over every two weeks in the U.S.

About 20,000 children are injured every year the same way.

The CPSC keeps a close watch on dressers that need to be recalled.

In February, the agency announced recalls for two different dressers Wednesday due to tip-over hazards.

A dresser sold at Home Depot from May 2015 to December 2019 was recalled and a Safavieh dresser sold at Overstock.com and Wayfair.com from November 2017 to November 2019.

The CPSC urges parents to stabilize furniture with straps and equipment found at any home improvement store. Do it earlier than you think you should, as accidents can happen when the parents aren’t aware the child can climb as well as it can.

The agency encourages parents to keep toys of dressers, TV stands and other pieces of furniture that could tip over to lessen the the likelihood that children will try to climb in the first place.