Florida health officials confirm 2 coronavirus deaths
Death toll is 17
DETROIT – Two people have died from coronavirus in Florida, officials confirmed Friday.
The United States death toll from the virus is now 17.
The two people who died in Florida were in their 70s and both had traveled overseas. One of the people was a man who had underlying health issues, officials said.
Internationally, there have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus, which is highly contagious.
