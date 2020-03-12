Coronavirus concerns: Coping with the impact on mental health

DETROIT – The coronavirus is triggering concerns about getting sick and financial worries -- and even disappointment over our way of life being disrupted. The crisis is taking a lot on some people’s mental health.

Troy Psychologist, Dr. Franklin Sollars said the big picture is terrifying and to manage anxiety start focusing on the small picture -- the things you can manage and control. Don’t focus on the fact that there is no hand sanitizer, learn to make your own or make sure you have access to soap and water.

When you talk to children, talk to them in reassuring language, and even if you don’t know -- make sure you tell them everything will be OK and that together you’ll manage what comes next.