Here are the 26 countries included in President Donald Trump’s coronavirus travel ban
Travel ban issued amid global coronavirus pandemic
DETROIT – President Donald Trump announced Wednesday during an Oval Office address that he is restricting travel from 26 European countries to the United States amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the countries included in the travel ban:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- The Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
The ban will begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday and last for 30 days, Trump said.
“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said. “Now we must take the same action with Europe.”
Restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom or Ireland, he said.
There will be exemptions for Americans who undergo “appropriate screenings.”
