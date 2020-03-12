Here are the 26 countries included in President Donald Trump’s coronavirus travel ban

DETROIT – President Donald Trump announced Wednesday during an Oval Office address that he is restricting travel from 26 European countries to the United States amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the countries included in the travel ban:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

The Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The ban will begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday and last for 30 days, Trump said.

“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said. “Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

Restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom or Ireland, he said.

There will be exemptions for Americans who undergo “appropriate screenings.”