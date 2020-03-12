Warren schools cancel parent-teacher conferences to clean due to coronavirus concerns
No Macomb County cases yet
WARREN, Mich. – Warren Consolidated Schools announced Thursday’s parent-teacher conferences will be canceled so buildings can be cleaned amid coronavirus concerns.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Michigan were confirmed Tuesday night. Neither of those cases were in Macomb County, but the district said it is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to prepare.
Below is a letter from the district:
