Farmington Hills teacher tests positive for coronavirus -- What we know

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A teacher in Farmington Hills tested positive for coronavirus.

The results came back late Thursday, and Hillel Day School closed Friday.

The teacher last had contact with students Monday.

All first- and second-grade students at the school must immediately begin a home isolation quarantine that must last for 14 days. The school said that 14-day period began March 9, so it will end March 23.

The teacher is currently recovering at home. He is a Washtenaw County resident, meaning both counties will be working together to determine who may have been exposed in those areas.

As of Friday evening, there have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oakland County and three confirmed cases in Washtenaw County.

