Detroit National Action Network starts free grocery, medication delivery service

DETROIT – The Detroit chapter of the National Action Network will provide free grocery and medication delivery services amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

The services are available to senior citizens, those without transportation, parents with limited access to childcare, homebound and immunocompromised individuals in the Metro Detroit and Detroit area, according to a statement released by the organization.

Phone calls are being accepted starting today through Sunday, March 21. All participants will receive basic grocery items and are expected to pay for the items with a debit or credit card, the statement said.

“At National Action Network, our focus is bringing attention to injustice, but our chief call is to serve those in need,” says Rev. Charles E. Williams II, President of NAN Michigan in the statement. “This program was quickly developed to meet the immediate food and medication needs of vulnerable individuals during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Community members are welcome to bring grocery donations to King Solomon Baptist Church today through March 21 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Accepted items include non-perishables, grains, lentils, breakfast items, snacks, water, cleaning and sanitizing supplies.

To volunteer and to receive deliveries, call 313-288-8433.

