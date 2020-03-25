Evrod Cassimy speaks on his experience with COVID-19: ‘Excruciating pain’

DETROT – Local 4 anchor Evrod Cassimy has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

His last day of work was last Tuesday, March 17. He is now sharing more about his experience with symptoms that aren’t common.

“For me, coronavirus has been excruciating pain,” he said.

Cassimy said he went to work last Tuesday with minimal pain that he felt he could sleep off. He said he felt better, but by Wednesday morning the pain was more severe.

“That’s when the nightmare began,” he said. “It was excruciating pain all over my body, crippling pain, that I couldn’t even roll over in bed.”

He said he was taking pain medication to ease it because doctors were telling him he wasn’t showing COVID-19 symptoms and that he might have a different kind of virus.

He said Monday night the pain shifted and that’s what made him go to the emergency room.

“That’s when we found out,” he said.

Cassimy doesn’t know how he contracted the virus because he hasn’t traveled recently and remained diligent about washing his hands. He said he received the diagnosis at the emergency room.

As of now, no other Local 4 crew member has tested positive for the virus.

“I just thank God that I’m going to be OK,” he said. “I send a prayer to people who are really battling this, to those who lost loved ones because this is a nasty, nasty virus.”