Delta offers free flights for medical volunteers during COVID-19 outbreak

DETROIT – Delta is offering free flights for medical volunteers to assist in certain regions of the U.S. significantly impacted by the outbreak, the airline said in a statement Friday.

Medical volunteers, in coordination with state and local offices, will be able to book round-trip Delta flights free of charge to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan.

UPDATE March 29, 2020, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 5,486; Death toll rises to 132

“Air travel plays a significant role in making connections in both good and challenging times, and our hope is that offering free travel gives more of these professionals the ability to help in critical areas of the U.S.,” said Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer.

The carrier will also look at the possibility of expanding this program to other regions in need, including California, New York and Washington.

Medical volunteers interested in this program should contact the state offices below to determine their eligibility based on each state’s specific needs. Eligibility and volunteer program details are being managed by the states and will be communicated to participants once approved by the states.

Once eligible candidates are identified, Delta will work with the state and local government offices to make flight reservations. The flights will be offered during the month of April to start and can be booked up to three days in advance of travel.

Georgia: Interested individuals can learn more by reaching out to providers@gema.ga.gov.

Louisiana: Contact the Louisiana Hospital Association at LHA-HealthPro@lhaonline.org.

Michigan: Volunteers can visit Michigan.gov for more information.