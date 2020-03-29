Michigan Hospitals join forces to fight COVID-19

DETROIT – Several hospitals are coming together, all in the name of research -- hoping to finally put an end to this virus that has basically changed live as we know it.

Dr. William O’Neill with the Henry Ford Health System says was there when he literally saw the number of COVID-19 Cases skyrocketing here in Southeast Michigan.

UPDATE March 29, 2020, 6 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 5,524; Death toll rises to 132

“The tsunami basically hit us last weekend and we’ve been scrambling ever since then to really try to respond appropriately,” recalled Dr. O’Neill.

Which is why the Doctor says that multiple hospitals have decided join forces, fighting the pandemic that has crippled the entire world starting a study goup with the final goal of coming up with a vaccine.

“We have to learn something about this virus. It’s not gonna go away. It’s probably gonna come back again next year. We have to be prepared for that. Now we’re trying to figure out a way to optimize management for the COVID patients that are being admitted,” insisted Dr. O’Neill.

The team will consist of doctors from the Henry Ford Health System, Acension Michigan, Beaumont, Detroit Medical and Wayne State University -- fighting against the clock before it’s too late.

“I think it’s gonna get busier. I don’t think we’re seen the peak of it yet. The curve is flattening a little bit but we’re really bracing to try and maximize the capacity of the hospital,” concluded Dr. O’Neill.

