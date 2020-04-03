Detroit buildings to light up with red, white, blue to honor healthcare workers

DETROIT – Bedrock Real Estate, in partnership with Detroit local property owners, will light the city skyline with red, white and blue starting tonight to honor the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“By lighting the City in our nation’s color, we put forth a united front to thank our police officers, firemen, grocery workers, delivery people, and the many, many doctors and nurses working tirelessly to keep us all safe,” Bedrock said in a statement.

Bedrock has partnered with TCF Center, the Penobscot Building, Ford Field, Ernst & Young, and 150 West Jefferson. Participating buildings include The Ally Detroit Center, One Woodward Building, One Campus Martius, The Z Lot, David Stott, the Federal Reserve Building, TCF Center, Ford Field, One Kennedy Square, 150 West Jefferson, and CN Tower at the Penobscot Building.

Bedrock said it and its partners will continue to light up the city until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order is lifted.

All homes and businesses are encouraged to join in with whatever lights they have on hand.