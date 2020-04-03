Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
FLINT, Mich. – Doctor Mona Hanna-Attisha is the pediatrician who exposed the Flint water crisis.
She announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
I tested positive. I'm doing fine.— Mona Hanna-Attisha (@MonaHannaA) April 2, 2020
If you are recovering, consider donating your plasma. I just signed up. #StayTheFHome #ICantSmellAnythinghttps://t.co/vXBJAjMUOb
She is urging those who are recovering to consider donating their plasma.
