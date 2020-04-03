43ºF

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha (Credit: University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability)
FLINT, Mich. – Doctor Mona Hanna-Attisha is the pediatrician who exposed the Flint water crisis.

She announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

She is urging those who are recovering to consider donating their plasma.

