Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

FLINT, Mich. – Doctor Mona Hanna-Attisha is the pediatrician who exposed the Flint water crisis.

She announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

I tested positive. I'm doing fine.



If you are recovering, consider donating your plasma. I just signed up. #StayTheFHome #ICantSmellAnythinghttps://t.co/vXBJAjMUOb — Mona Hanna-Attisha (@MonaHannaA) April 2, 2020

She is urging those who are recovering to consider donating their plasma.

