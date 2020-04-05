Gov. Whitmer reissues executive order restricting entry into care, juvenile justice facilities

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed executive order 2020-37 Sunday, renewing restrictions on entry into care facilities and juvenile justice facilities the governor issued on March 14, 2020 until May 3, 2020.

ORIGINAL STORY: Michigan governor orders restrictions on entry into healthcare and juvenile justice facilities due to coronavirus

The order now requires facilities to use best efforts to facilitate remote visitations between individuals under their care and their loved ones, using phone or video conferencing software.

UPDATE April 5 2020, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 15,718; Death toll now at 617

The order also clarifies that “residential care facilities” include, but are not limited to, homes for the aged, nursing homes, adult foster care facilities, hospice facilities, substance abuse disorder residential facilities, independent living facilities, and assisted living facilities.

“We must continue to do everything we can to protect Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is a hard time for families, and we will continue to put their health and safety first when making these decisions. I encourage everyone in Michigan to remain flexible and do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

All health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities must prohibit any visitors that are not necessary for the provision of medical care, the support of activities of daily living, or the exercise of power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual under the facility’s care; are not a parent, foster parent, or guardian of an individual who is 21 years of age or under and who is under the facility’s care; are not visiting an individual under the facility’s care that is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care; and are not visiting under exigent circumstances or for the purpose of performing official governmental functions.

The birth of a child qualifies as an exigent circumstance under the order, meaning that a partner and doula may accompany a laboring mother, if they pass the health evaluation required by the order.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):