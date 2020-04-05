VIDEO: Herd of deer spotted in West Michigan neighborhood

DETROIT – Seeing deer in Michigan is obviously not a rare occurrence. But seeing 20 at once? A bit less frequent.

Aaron Geller from Grand Rapids stumbled upon a herd of deer roaming his neighborhood, just outside of downtown, earlier this week.

Geller posted the video on his Facebook page on Thursday, showing the herd moving from the lawn, to the street and then through the yard between homes.

It’s truly a sight to see. Take a look below: