Community mourns loss of longtime Detroit-area educator Brenda Perryman

DETROIT – Brenda Perryman, a longtime educator, theater and acting coach, passed away on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Perryman taught speech and drama at the high school and college level before retiring from Southfield High School in 2010 and starting her own actor’s workshop. She also hosted a show on WHPR.

Perryman’s family announced she passed away on Sunday night. An outpouring of tributes flooded social media.

I am so saddened by the news of my dear friend Brenda Perryman passing away. She was at my baby shower in Detroit &... Posted by Jessica Care Moore on Sunday, April 5, 2020

A woman of class, grace, elegance and power. A woman who truly left her mark on the world. Soror Brenda Perryman left... Posted by Brittni Bee Brown on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Brenda Perryman was so supportive to everyone. The Brenda Perryman show was one of the first TV show interviews I did to... Posted by Kalyn Risker Fahie on Monday, April 6, 2020

Was blessed to have this new angel be a part of the journey. So many spaces and places we've shared, that I'm in shock... Posted by Jill L. Day on Monday, April 6, 2020

I am proud to have been a part of the love story called Brenda Perryman. She was a mother, she was loving, kind,... Posted by Gisele Caver on Monday, April 6, 2020