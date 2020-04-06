Metro Detroit law enforcement cracks down on nonessential business violations

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Sterling Heights police and fire departments said their hands are full trying to get nonessential businesses to follow the law and remain closed.

A majority of businesses are following the rules, but some are exploiting loopholes in the law to avoid closing. They are asked to close to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday business was being done in the Lowes Garden Center. At the Home Depot in Madison Heights the line to get in was wrapped around the building -- the store was only allowing in a limited number of customers.

The Attorney Generals Office said it’s inundated with thousands of reports of scammers and cheaters.

Officials released the following statement:

“Retailers have a responsibility and a legal obligation to comply with all of the Governor’s executive orders. We are working closely with local law enforcement agencies -- including local prosecutors -- and continue urging people to report any violations of the Governor’s executive orders to local law enforcement.”