Corktown residents asked to place Easter eggs in windows for neighborhood children to find on walks

(iStock / MichaelLoeffler)

DETROIT – While Easter egg hunts are out of the question this year, Corktown residents are asked to place eggs in their windows.

That way children can find the eggs while they are taking walks between now and Sunday.

Also, the Easter Bunny will be walking around the neighborhood Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. to help children celebrate the holiday from a safe distance.

