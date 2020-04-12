MDHHS: Reduced number of COVID-19 cases, deaths may not represent a ‘true decline’ for the state

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Sunday that while a reduced number of COVID-19 cases are being reported, they cannot confirm that it represents a true decline in the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As of Sunday, there are 24,638 COVID-19 cases and 1,487 virus-related deaths in Michigan.

The numbers of cases and deaths have increased at a slower rate in the last few days with 645 COVID-19 cases reported Sunday compared to 1,210 reported Saturday, and 95 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday compared to 111 reported Saturday.

MDHHS says these reported numbers may reflect a reduction in COVID-19 testing performed over the weekend and holiday, and may not depict a true decline in the state’s numbers.

With a number of external factors that can affect data reporting, MDHHS says “single day fluctuations in the number of COVID-19 cases may not be significant."

MDHHS reports that there is evidence of less frequent testing conducted on Sundays, which may account for this weekend’s decrease in numbers. According to their statement, there was a 25% drop in reported tests on March 22 and April 5, and a 3% drop in reported tests on March 29.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

