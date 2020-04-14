Michigan Senators to hold COVID-19 town hall: Submit your questions here

Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters will participate in a coronavirus (COVID-19) town hall Thursday, April 16.

The town is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Watch it live on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

The Senators will be answering questions about the coronavirus at the federal level such as questions about unemployment, healthcare, health and safety, testing, help for small businesses and what comes next.

Please take a moment to submit your question for the Senators: