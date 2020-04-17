Missing a birthday or special occasion during COVID-19 pandemic? Send a free video montage
Tribute.co makes service free
DETROIT – A website used to create video montage messages is making the service free during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Tribute.co let’s users gather videos from their friends and family to create a personalized video they can send to a loved one.
For the next three months, the service is free so people who are missing birthdays, anniversaries or other special moments can send love and encouragement.
Make your own video here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.