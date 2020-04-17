36ºF

Missing a birthday or special occasion during COVID-19 pandemic? Send a free video montage

Tribute.co makes service free

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Send a birthday message to a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pineapple Supply Co./Pexels)

DETROIT – A website used to create video montage messages is making the service free during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tribute.co let’s users gather videos from their friends and family to create a personalized video they can send to a loved one.

For the next three months, the service is free so people who are missing birthdays, anniversaries or other special moments can send love and encouragement.

Make your own video here.

A website is providing its video montage creation service for free. (Tribute.co)

