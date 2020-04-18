Michigan Gov. Whitmer considers easing up stay-at-home restrictions May 1

DETROIT – Michigan officials said the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is plateauing and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is considering rolling back some of the stay-at-home restrictions by May 1.

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio has already said Ohio is reopening May 1, but Ohio has significantly fewer cases and deaths.

Ohio officials said they’re reopening in stages, which is what Whitmer said she’s looking at.

“When we start returning to work we will begin with low-risk sectors and as a state we may reengage our strategy by region depending on what the data tells us. It is too early to lay out precisely what that will look like,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said she is considering a variety of factors, such as if it work that can be done indoors versus outdoors. The criteria for reopening will also consider density, contact with the public and how much shared equipment is used.

