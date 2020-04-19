Metro Detroit weather: Out with the old (cold front), in with the new (cold front)

DETROIT – Today’s cold front came through without too much fanfare. Scattered showers moved out, which allowed us to enjoy a mostly dry afternoon with increasing sunshine. After a quiet day on Monday, get ready for a much more potent cold front Monday night.

Clear skies and a cooler air mass moving in tonight will allow temperatures to drop near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and into the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius) in rural areas. Wind becoming north-northeast and diminishing to 3 to 6 mph. However, that wind direction and the stronger evening wind strength will push some higher wave action toward the Thumb’s Lake Huron shoreline, which could cause minor lakeshore flooding.

Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory from 6:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. Monday.

Today’s sunset is at 8:20 p.m., and Monday’s sunrise is at 6:44 a.m.

Mostly sunny on Monday, and wind should remain light through the morning hours before becoming a bit breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Increasing clouds Monday night, with a band of showers and even some thunder crossing the area between midnight and 4:00 a.m. We will NOT have any severe weather with this band of rain and thunder. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday will be a dry day, but it’s going to be a raw, blustery, windy day. Temperatures probably won’t rise past the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius), with gusty northwest wind at 20 to 30 mph.

Mostly clear Tuesday night, and this part of the forecast hopefully won’t change because the annual Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks between midnight and dawn Tuesday night. There won’t be a moon in the sky for this particular meteor shower, which means it’ll be a darker sky and we’ll be able to see some of the fainter meteors. Obviously, those of you who live farther away from the urban city lights will see more of them. Overnight lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely on Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

We may eke out a dry day on Friday, albeit with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Next weekend is still a weather question mark, as the computer models continue to flip-flop on the evolving weather pattern. The way things look today, Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a potential shower. The shower chance is highly dependent upon how far north a storm system passing to our south tracks, and the models are all over the place with this -- anywhere from placing the storm at 8:00 a.m. Saturday over Cleveland (meaning rain for us), to St. Louis (meaning dry for us). Stay tuned. Meanwhile, Sunday right now looks mostly cloudy and dry. Highs both days in the mid 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius).