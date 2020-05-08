Michigan Crossroads Council cancels Boy Scouts summer camps due to COVID-19

DETROIT – The Michigan Crossroads Council announced the cancellation of summer camps, including Boy and Cub Scouts camps, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.

The Scouts BSA, Cub Scout Resident, Venturing and Great Lakes Sailing Adventure camps are all canceled.

Also, all non-virtual activities, in-person group training and cabin rentals are canceled until further notice.

Read the full announcement below:

"First and foremost, the health and safety of our Scouts, volunteers, families, and camp staff remains our highest priority as we continue to adapt to this unprecedented situation.

"Tonight, the Michigan Crossroads Council Executive Board held a special meeting to review the operational status of our camps this summer with respect to the current coronavirus pandemic concerns. Over these past many weeks, we have been in direct, continuing communication with the State of Michigan, our local Health Departments, the American Camping Association, and the BSA National Office Outdoor Program Team. Countless hours have been spent in direct communication with our camping peers across the state and nationally reviewing all available information.

"After a careful review of all currently available information related to the impact of the coronavirus and COVID-19 to our summer camping operations, the Board unanimously voted to cancel our 2020 summer resident camping season for all Scouts BSA, Cub Scout Resident, Venturing, and Great Lakes Sailing Adventure sessions.

"In addition, the Board also voted to cancel all calendared non-virtual activities, in-person group training and cabin rentals until further notice. When information becomes available, we will continue to monitor and communicate any changes to this decision.

"We will be announcing on May 15, some exciting information about incentives related to rolling over 2020 site deposit and camp fees to secure your 2021 camp experience. Additionally, we will present to you and your Scouting families some small group weekend camping options for this summer.

"We appreciate your understanding of this difficult decision we have had to make. We know that you will agree that the health and safety of everyone is paramount.

“Stay safe and Scout On!”