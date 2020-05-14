Fake coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine scams target seniors

DETROIT – A new scam is targeting seniors in Metro Detroit -- giving false hope to those hoping to avoid falling ill with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Scammers are offering fake coronavirus vaccines. They say the vaccine costs $29.99 and will be delivered to the victim’s doorstep. There is not a vaccine for COVID-19.

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel is tracking the thieves. She has been posting about scams on her website and mentioned this one.

