61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Fake coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine scams target seniors

Vaccine for COVID-19 does not exist

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Tags: Help Me Hank, News, Local, Michigan, Scams, Scam Alert, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19

DETROIT – A new scam is targeting seniors in Metro Detroit -- giving false hope to those hoping to avoid falling ill with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Scammers are offering fake coronavirus vaccines. They say the vaccine costs $29.99 and will be delivered to the victim’s doorstep. There is not a vaccine for COVID-19.

READ: When will a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine be available?

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel is tracking the thieves. She has been posting about scams on her website and mentioned this one.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: