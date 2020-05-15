Rochester hotel ready to reopen with new safety precautions

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Aside from restaurants and airlines, another industry that has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic is hospitality.

Hotels have seen their business drop nearly 90%.

The Royal Park Hotel in Rochester was the first hotel in Metro Detroit to close temporarily. They are set to reopen Monday and the changes they’re making in order to open safely are things that could be in hotels across the country.

Sue Keels, the hotel’s general manager, said they’re excited and nervous about the uncertainty that comes with opening back up, but that they’re thinking safety first.

Touch points -- like pens, decorative pillows -- will be limited or removed.

The hotel’s HVAC system has been completely taken apart and cleaned.

There are more changes made to give guests peace of mind and keep spread down.

