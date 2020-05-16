Michigan’s tax revenues this fiscal year will plummet severely, economists predict

LANSING, Mich. – Economists project Michigan’s tax revenues this fiscal year will plummet between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion below prior estimates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers were released Thursday before a Friday meeting at which legislative experts and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will try to get a handle on the budget outlook two months after the crisis hit the state.

One-third of the workforce has filed for unemployment benefits at a time schools and businesses are closed and travel is restricted to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Whitmer is pushing Congress to pass another relief package.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 50,079 as of Saturday morning, including 4,825 deaths, state officials report.