President Donald Trump announces US will pull out of World Health Organization

China and WHO criticized for not being more transparent with coronavirus pandemic

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order aimed at curbing protections for social media giants, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Speaking at a press conference Friday, President Donald Trump announced the United States will pull out of the World Health Organization.

The president did not take any questions from reporters after making the announcement. Trump criticized China and WHO for not being more transparent with the coronavirus pandemic.

The president says the US will be “redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.”

He did not address the violent riots in response to George Floyd’s death. Floyd was killed during a police altercation recently, according to reports. On Friday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged in connection with Floyd’s death.

