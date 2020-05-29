President Donald Trump announces US will pull out of World Health Organization

WASHINGTON – Speaking at a press conference Friday, President Donald Trump announced the United States will pull out of the World Health Organization.

The president did not take any questions from reporters after making the announcement. Trump criticized China and WHO for not being more transparent with the coronavirus pandemic.

The president says the US will be “redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.”

He did not address the violent riots in response to George Floyd’s death. Floyd was killed during a police altercation recently, according to reports. On Friday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged in connection with Floyd’s death.

