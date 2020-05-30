FBI warns of ‘Money Mule’ scam to launder money through innocent, unaware people

During the coronavirus pandemic several new opportunities have cropped up for criminals who target victims online. Many of the crimes aren’t new, but instead are just more prevalent because of the circumstances.

One such crime, “Money Mule” scams have the FBI’s attention. Criminals who have illegally obtained money need to launder it and they’ll use people to do it for them.

There are many different ways they do this, from romance schemes, elder schemes, work from home schemes and many more.

For more information about the FBI’s fight against money mule crimes, click here. If you have any information about the crime or feel you have been targeted as a victim, you can send the FBI a tip here.

More information on how to spot scams and how to avoid them can be found on the Help Me Hank page here.