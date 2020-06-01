Broad takeaways from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifting state’s stay-at-home order

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted the state’s stay-at-home order, effective immediately, but social distancing and safety standards in public aren’t going away.

Whitmer said the state has reached the fourth phase of her reopening plan, the “Improving” phase.

Office work that can’t be done remotely, outdoor fitness classes, in-home services and groups of up to 100 people outside are allowed immediately.

On Thursday, retail businesses can fully reopen without appointments.

On Monday, restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity, as long as groups stay at least six feet apart and servers wear masks.

Gyms, hair salons and casinos will remain closed.

“Today, I signed an executive order moving the entire state of Michigan to phase four of the MI Safe Start Plan, and we’ve also rescinded the Safer At Home order,” Whitmer said.

It’s the new most Michiganders have wanted to hear for months.

Groups of 100 or fewer people can gather outside as long as they maintain strict social distancing. The indoor rule is still 10 or fewer people can gather.

On Monday, outdoor athletic practices, training sessions and games can resume, though coaches, spectators and participants who aren’t from the same household have to maintain a six-foot distance at all times.

Public pools can now open. In-home services, such as house cleaning, are now allowed. Drive-in movie theaters can start operating.

Libraries, museums and parks will be able to open, as well.

Whitmer said she’s happy with this step, but she warns the coronavirus is still a threat.

“The data has shown that we’re carefully ready to move our state into this phase, but we owe it to our front line heroes to get this right,” Whitmer said.

Recyclable cans and bottles can be returned June 15, with restrictions.