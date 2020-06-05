Locks securing storage units in Lapeer cut by thieves to gain access

LAPEER, Mich. – There have been multiple breaking and entering incidents at Luzi’s Lapeer Mini Storage on Davison Road that started the last few weeks of May and continued into June, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple storage units at the business have been broken into, according to officials who say locks securing the individual storage units were cut to gain access.

A vehicle of interest has been identified. The vehicle is a black 2008 to 2012 Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LCSO at 810-245-1374.

For more local, national and international headlines, click here.