LIVE STREAM: NAACP hosts town hall on systemic racism in the U.S.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is hosting a live virtual town at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Guests Former Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge will discuss racism and racial disparities amid national protests following the killing of Black Minneapolis man George Floyd and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

You can watch the town hall from the NAACP’s Facebook Live stream below:

