Officials in Philadelphia seize 456 vials of Polish HGH heading to address in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – Officials in Philadelphia intercepted 456 vials of Polish human growth hormones that were heading to an address in St. Clair County.

U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers inspected the parcel on May 29 and found 567 vials of various human growth hormones and testosterone boosters, according to authorities. The shipment was from Poland, officers said.

Somatropin, Ipamorelin, Melanotan, Tesamorelin, Fragment 176-191, Insulin-Like Growth Factor (IGF) 1-LR3 and Mechano Growth Factor were among the hormones, officials said.

CBP officers seized the shipment for violating U.S. import laws. An investigation continues.

“Customs and Border Protection officers examine express delivery parcels and will seize illicit products, such as these testosterone boosters, that violate our nation’s import laws,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s director of field operations in Baltimore. “CBP officers remain vigilant in enforcing our nation’s laws and in intercepting dangerous, unverified and unregulated products that may be potentially harmful to consumers.”