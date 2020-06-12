Michigan Lottery Claim Centers will reopen by appointment only on June 15

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Lottery Claim Centers will reopen to accept prize claims by appointment only on Monday.

Call 1-844-917-6325 to schedule an appointment in the following cities: Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Livonia, Saginaw and Sterling Heights.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday appointments are available from 7:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. -- those appointments will be reserved for people most vulnerable to coronavirus (COVID-19), including people who are more than 60 years old, pregnant or have chronic health conditions.

Lottery staff is expected to follow health and safety protocols during appointments. They will be wearing masks, following social distancing guidelines, using Plexiglass partitions on counters and disinfecting shared surfaces.

People with appointments should take the following precautions:

Players should wait in their vehicle until their appointment time and avoid forming lines or congregating in groups.

Players must bring and wear a face covering unless a medical condition requires use of an alternate form of protection.

No guests will be allowed to accompany the player inside the office unless necessary to assist players as an accommodation for a disability or as an interpreter.

During the appointment, players must observe social distancing, follow directional signs and floor markings, and stand behind Plexiglass shields on Claim Center counters.

A maximum of 10 prize claims will be processed per appointment.

Players who are sick or do not feel well should not schedule an appointment or visit a Claim Center.

Claims can also be submitted by mail or dropped off outside the Claim Center.

Lottery asks players who submit a drop-off claim to take the following precautions:

Complete a Ticket Receipt Form in advance of visiting the Claim Center.

If a player has not completed a Ticket Receipt Form in advance, one will be provided, and players are asked to complete the form in their vehicles.

Provide copies of government issued photo ID and Social Security card. If a player does not have copies available, Lottery will make copies onsite.

Players should remain in their vehicle as much as possible and avoid forming lines or congregating in groups.

Follow all posted signage and Lottery staff instructions.

Drop-off claims will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. After claims are processed, players will be mailed a check.

Claim forms and further information about the drop-off process is available at MichiganLottery.com/Claims.

All players claiming a prize have to bring a government issued photo ID and Social Security card. The name on the government issued photo ID and Social Security card must match in order for the claim to be processed.

Claim Center hours and procedures may be adjusted to meet the needs of each office and provide efficient processing of player prize claims.