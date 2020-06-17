Ford gives salaried employees several work options amid COVID-19 pandemic

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Company has laid out several options for its white-collar employees in terms of where to do their work for the rest of the year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

If Ford employees choose to return to their offices they’re going to find a far different return to their offices. They’re going to find a different workplace.

READ: Checking in with Metro Detroit auto plants 3 weeks after reopening

The Dearborn automaker put out a video on wearing masks, hand washing and how employees will keep their distance.

Ford is asking employees in a survey how they want to work beyond September. If you’ve been working from home with kids, you might know it’s not an easy call to make.

Ford is offering office workers, that if they want to keep working from home -- they can through the new year.

Watch the video above for the full report.