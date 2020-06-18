Florida, Arizona set daily records in new coronavirus cases

Florida and Arizona both set new records in daily increases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in their states, according to data released Thursday.

Florida has shattered its previous record for the number of coronavirus cases recorded in a day.

The easing of restrictions meant to stop the spread of the new coronavirus has accompanied new outbreaks around Florida, forcing some local leaders to pull back.

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 85,926 coronavirus cases statewide, a daily jump of 3,207 cases, the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic in March. The previous record — 2,783 cases — occurred Tuesday. The state has had at least 3,061 related deaths.

At least some of the increase reflects expanded testing especially among people who are younger and without symptoms. But the rate of positive tests also has been ticking upward in recent days, raising alarm.

Arizona’s count of known COVID-19 cases jumped again Thursday, a day after Gov. Doug Ducey reversed himself by saying local governments could make wearing face masks mandatory.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,519 additional cases as of Wednesday and 32 new deaths. That raised the state’s total to 43,443 with 1,271 deaths.

The increases in cases reported Thursday broke a record daily high increase of 2,392 reported Tuesday.

Ducey faced pressure as the state became a national virus hotspot, and he said Wednesday that Arizona cities and counties can make wearing face masks mandatory to slow the spread of coronavirus.