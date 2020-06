(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT, Mich. – Detroit-based LIFT is offering CNC Operations Technician and Welding Operations Technician programs starting July 6 to both men and women over the age of 18, or under 16 if working toward a diploma.

No experience is required.

Participants will walk away in less than two months later certified, and tuition assistance is available.

To register for either hands-on educational programs, community members should visit lift.technology/learninglab/.