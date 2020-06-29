Michigan health officials to provide free naloxone to organizations, individuals

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched an online portal where organizations can request free naloxone, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses and saves lives.

According to health officials, opioid overdoses killed more than 2,000 Michiganders in 2018. A recent study found that only 25 percent of people using opioids in southeast Michigan had access to naloxone.

“Getting naloxone into the hands of people who are most likely to be able to save a life is important,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “MDHHS is proud to partner with community organizations to make it as easy as possible to access free naloxone, reducing the devastation caused by the overdose epidemic.”

Organizations can click here to request free naloxone

The portal is for community organizations statewide, including substance use treatment providers, non-profits, harm reduction organizations, jails, first responders, local governments and small businesses.

MDHHS will review the organizations’ plans for distributing naloxone and make a decision. If approved, the organization will receive naloxone by mail; shipments are in increments of 12 kits.

Individuals can request free naloxone

NEXT Naloxone has with MDHHS to offer individuals free naloxone delivered by mail. NEXT Naloxone is a free, online service that makes naloxone available to people who use drugs, their families and friends, and others who may witness and respond to an overdose.

NEXT Naloxone is available in Michigan through funding from Vital Strategies and a partnership with the harm-reduction organization The Grand Rapids Red Project. Individuals can place an order for mail delivery at Naloxoneforall.org/michigan.

MDHHS has also released a memorandum on the state’s strategy and guidance on naloxone distribution.

MDHHS recommends that organizations distributing naloxone: