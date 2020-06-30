4 charged after 19-year-old fatally stabbed, 2 others injured in Port Huron Township

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arraigned on Friday on multiple charges in connection with an attempted robbery that ended with one person being stabbed to death and two others injured.

Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of 25th Street and Dixon Street at 4:15 a.m. on June 24 for a felonious assault complaint.

They found Nathan Chavarria, 21, of Port Huron Township lying on the ground with several stab wounds. Police said Chavarria was able to give police information on his attackers before being transported to a hospital.

Officers from the Port Huron Police Department located the suspects a short time later in a red Cadillac. When police made contact with the people in the vehicle, it was discovered that Jovonte Thurman, 19, was dead inside.

Suspect Joseph Gigliotti also had stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives said four people who were charged and Thurman had made plans to rob Chavarria, who agreed to sell them narcotics that morning.

Four people were charged in connection with a fatal stabbing. (WDIV)

The charges

Brandon Williams, 19, of Roseville was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm or attempted murder, felony firearm with a pneumatic gun and habitual 2nd offender.

Joseph Gigliotti, 21, from Washington Township was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, and felony firearm with a pneumatic gun.

Joseph Smith, 18, from Burtchville Township was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felony firearm with a pneumatic gun, resist and obstruct and being a habitual 4th offender.

Alexandra Dillon, 18, from Warren was charged with armed robbery.

Williams, Gigliotti and Smith had their bonds set at $250,000, while Dillon’s bond was set at $25,000. All four are next expected in 72nd District Court for a probable cause hearing on July 14th at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kelsey Wade at (810) 987-1738.

Click here for more crime reports