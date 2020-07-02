The Henry Ford is set to reopen for members preview weekend ahead of general public reopening

DEARBORN – The Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village will reopen starting today (July 2nd) for a Members Preview weekend.
Both attractions will then reopen to the general public on July 9th.
For now both the museum and village be open Thursdays-Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To visit you will have to make a reservation by clicking here.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all visitors over the age of 3 will be required to wear a face covering upon entering.
Visitors will be allowed to remove their face coverings once inside as long as a 6 foot social distance is kept from other visitors.
For the time being hands-on activities will be limited.
All staff will undergo a health screening when they arrive for work each day.
For visitor safety hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout both the museum and village.