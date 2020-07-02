The Henry Ford is set to reopen for members preview weekend ahead of general public reopening

DEARBORN – The Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village will reopen starting today (July 2nd) for a Members Preview weekend.

Both attractions will then reopen to the general public on July 9th.

For now both the museum and village be open Thursdays-Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To visit you will have to make a reservation by clicking here.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all visitors over the age of 3 will be required to wear a face covering upon entering.

Visitors will be allowed to remove their face coverings once inside as long as a 6 foot social distance is kept from other visitors.

For the time being hands-on activities will be limited.

All staff will undergo a health screening when they arrive for work each day.

For visitor safety hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout both the museum and village.

greenfield village map (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)