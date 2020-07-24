A lot is happening in these challenging times, but in the midst of it all, the Spirit of Detroit is shining bright! That’s why we’re celebrating the people who are making lives better in our communities.

Watch Local 4 on Sunday at 8 p.m. for our next primetime special hosted by Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill!

Watch to see:

The story of a brave local woman who stepped into the middle of a Detroit protest to keep the situation from escalating.

Local volunteers feeding those in need and updates on these amazing efforts that have kicked up another notch.

Famous group of extraordinary young singers, the Detroit Youth Choir, and their latest project – a new music video.

Detroit Police Department mentoring program.

Plus check out Michigan Rock School and how they’re putting together an awesome project, even while students can’t get together in person.

Watch the “Spirit of Detroit” special, Sunday at 8 p.m. on Local 4.