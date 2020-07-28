New tool helps students find the internships they want

DETROIT – For students, finding an internship can be a scary and sometimes difficult process.

Now, there’s a new online platform aimed at linking students with internships that they really want and help getting their potential careers on the ground running.

A high school student with exceptional athletic talent traditionally gets sen by colleges and profession scouts. Now, a student whose talent is in engineering or science has that same opportunity.

Tallo is an online platform for connecting students with potential employers, colleges and universities. It’s for high school students and it’s free.

Watch the video above for the full report