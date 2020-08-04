Utica schools opens registration for UCS Virtual Academy for limited time

UTICA, Mich. – Families who want their Utica Community Schools students to return to school completely virtually can now register.

The full virtual academy is offered through Utica Community Schools. The academy is completely online and open to families seeking a full virtual option for their children this fall.

Click here to register online. Registration will remain open through 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.

“The UCS Virtual Academy will provide the high standards of quality instruction and support that our community expects and will be delivered by a UCS highly qualified teacher,” Superintendent Dr. Christine Johns said. “Our teachers are creating full on-line coursework that directly parallels the rigorous and comprehensive curriculum that students receive in the classrooms.”

Online class days will follow traditional daily school schedules and calendar, according to school officials. Students will be graded following all UCS policies and procedures.

Officials said students who enroll in the academy will get a district-owned device.

