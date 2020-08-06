Warren to offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursday

The city of Warren is set to host a free drive-thru and walk up COVID-19 testing event on Thursday August 6th.

The event is held in partnership with WSU, WSUPG and the Macomb County Health Department.

Testing will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Warren City Hall (1 City Square). The test will reveal whether or not you currently have COVID-19.

According to the city’s website there are only 200 testing spots available due to limited testing supplies.

