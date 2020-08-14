Case of twin babies found dead in Shelby Township in 1967 back under investigation

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There’s a renewed push to solve a half-century old cold case.

The bodies of a baby boy and girl were found on the side of a Shelby Township road in 1967. The case has been reopened because a persistent detective was able to track down the remains. The hope is that DNA will lead to some answers.

The twin babies were found along side of Ryan Road, near Hamlin. They were somewhere between the ages of 2 months premature and 7-months-old. Police are looking to find who left them there.

On April 19, 1967 two teen boys were walking along Ryan, which was a dirt road then, and they found the newborn twins wrapped in plastic. The twins were a boy and a girl.

It is Shelby Township Police Department Det. Sgt. Terry Hogan’s job to figure out what happened. Originally, it was believed that the newborns could have been stillborn but evidence showed at least one of them was alive.

It took months of investigation, but detective Hogan was able to track down where the babies were buried. He got a warrant and exhumed their bodies in September of last year.

Their bones have been sent to two different labs to identify them, or relatives.

If you know anything, contact the Shelby Township Police Department.

