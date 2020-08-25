Michigan leaders set to take stage at Republican National Convention

DETROIT – President Donald Trump officially accepted his renomination as the Republican party kicked off its national convention today in Charlotte.

While the convention is poised to look a little different due to the coronavirus, Michigan natives will still be center stage.

With the state no doubt playing an all important part in the 2020 Election, high profile Michiganders will take the stage during this week’s Republican National Convention.

Republican Party Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, is set to speak on Monday. McDaniel, the granddaughter of former Gov. George Romney is from Northville and still lives in Michigan. McDaniel has been a fierce supporter of the president during his time in office and the campaign.

“She’s the one who led Trump to victory in 2016 and is going to lead him to victory in 2020 as the RNC chairwoman. She grew up here, she’s from here, she still lives here, and I think she’s a great surrogate for the state,” said Chris Gustafson, Trump Victory Michigan spokesperson.

Also on the list this week, former acting director of national security Richard Grenell originally from Muskegon.

Grenell resigned from his position back in June after several high-profile controversies and fights with Congress. He’s also thought to be the first openly gay person to serve at the cabinet level. Grenell is slotted for Wednesday.

On Thursday one of Detroit’s favored sons, secretary of housing and urban development, Dr. Ben Carson, will speak.

Carson has not been too vocal as secretary, but his story of personal success and speech are expected to be aimed at black voters after recent polls showed 90 percent of black voters prefer Democratic candidate for president, Joe Biden.

Late this afternoon the campaign for Michigan Republican Senate candidate, John James, confirmed he will also be speaking this week.

James is running against Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in what has shaped up to be a competitive race this year. The latest polling shows Peters up by nine points.