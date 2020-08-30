2 Lake Orion teens rescued after being swept by large wave into Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were rescued Saturday morning after being swept into Lake Michigan.

The two Lake Orion teens were on a pier in Grand Haven when a wave struck them and dragged the two into the lake. Officials said they treaded water until someone was able to get a life-ring to them and pull them out of the water.

The man was treated for a minor injury and is expected to be OK.

WOODTV reports the pier has been shut down until lake conditions have improved.