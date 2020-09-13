Metro Detroit weather: A mostly dry breezy Sunday

DETROIT – Overnight rain moved in right on schedule and it is going to move out on schedule as well.

It will be gone by 8 a.m. (sooner, west). Clouds will start to break up during the morning, and we should be partly cloudy this afternoon with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s.

It will become breezy though with a gusty west wind at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday’s sunrise is at 7:12 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:45 p.m.

Have you been craving for another near 80 degree day? There are some on the way! Check out the forecast in the video player above to see what is ahead in weather this week.