Michigan leaders react to death of iconic Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

DETROIT – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Here in Michigan several leaders and groups have issued statements in response to the American icon’s death. You can read the reactions below.

“I am truly heartbroken at the news of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Her intellect, her razor sharp wit, and her lifetime of service to our nation made her an inspiration to millions of Americans. I know there are a lot of women who are feeling worried right now about what this means for the future of our country. One thing I learned watching Justice Ginsburg’s fearless battles with cancer and injustice is that you never give up, and you never stop fighting for the values we hold dear as Americans. The best way to honor Justice Ginsburg’s memory is by making our voices heard at the ballot box this November. Register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and return it quickly. Let us turn our grief into action, let us choose hope over fear, and let us find the strength to build a stronger America for everyone.” -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a warrior for justice, a champion for women’s rights, and a fighter for peace. As a Justice of the Supreme Court, she was wise and patient. Her decisions changed the course of history and we are all better having had her serve on the highest court. Our thoughts are with her family and friends today. Rest well, Justice Ginsburg.” -- Michigan Democratic Party

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a trailblazer and a fighter for women’s rights. While I did not always agree with her politics, I appreciate all that she accomplished during her distinguished career and the service she rendered to our nation. Her family and friends will be in my prayers during the days ahead.” --Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg served on our nation’s highest court with distinction, honor, and class. She was a feminist firebrand who inspired women all over the world to reach the highest heights, to fight the fiercest fights, and to never back down from what is right. I will miss her on the Supreme Court, I will miss her in life, and on the proverbial battlefield. May she truly Rest In Peace for many jobs well done.” -- Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born at the depths of the Great Depression, and has passed at what we hope will be the nadir of many crises facing our country and working people around the world. Make no mistake: we have seen some tough fights in the past, and Justice Bader Ginsburg answered the call for working folks time and again. May she rest in power, and may we learn from her legacy and resolve to keep fighting for those who need us to answer that call, now and for years to come.” -- Ron Bieber, President of the Michigan AFL-CIO

“Tonight, the American people lost a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion of equal rights, a stalwart defender of our democracy, and a trailblazer who bent the moral arc of the universe each and every day. Our nation was safer in her hands, and we owe Ruth Bader Ginsburg a debt of gratitude for her 40 years of service on the federal bench. The American people deserve a choice in the selection of the next Supreme Court Justice, and we will hold Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell accountable to ensure that happens.” -- American Bridge 21st Century President Bradley Beychok

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing is a profound loss for our country. Justice Ginsberg was a trailblazer who dedicated her life to the pursuit of equality and justice for all. As an attorney, she brought a series of successful cases to the Supreme Court that helped to establish constitutional protections against sex discrimination. Later, as the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg’s voice was one of great moral clarity and purpose. Throughout her decades on the bench, Justice Ginsburg was a champion of women’s rights, gay rights and human rights. Her court opinions were always rooted in the belief that every American should be treated equally under the law. The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. That isn’t just my opinion—those are words of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016, when he blocked President Obama’s Supreme Court appointment in an election year. Pushing to fill Justice Ginsburg’s vacancy before the November election would be hypocritical and politicize the nation’s highest court.” -- Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05)

Read more here: