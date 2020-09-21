69ºF

Michigan officials remind schools, businesses to only use EPA-approved disinfectants

List of disinfectants available

This illustration photo shows a container of Clorox disinfecting wipes in a kitchen in Culver City, California, on April 24, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. - Top White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx shrank in horror and around the nation comedians sharpened their pens: President Donald Trump had just asked if virus victims couldn't be injected with disinfectant. Even as a new poll shows most Americans wish the former real estate magnate would leave science to the experts, Trump on April 23 evening hit a new high in the annals of amateur presidential doctoring. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan officials want to remind schools and businesses to only use EPA-approved disinfectants.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said that the products that meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) criteria for use against the virus that cause coronavirus (COVID-19) are listed here.

“Disinfecting is a critical step in preventing and reducing the spread of viruses, bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19,” said Brian Verhougstraete, MDARD’s Pesticide Section Manager. “Always remember that you are required by state and federal law to follow the label when using disinfectants. This includes safe use of the disinfectant, the types of approved surfaces an adhering to the contact time, which is the amount of time the surface should be visibly wet.”

MDARD reminds school districts to:

  • Use EPA-registered disinfectants and follow all label directions
  • Do not use disinfectant as hand wipes or in place of sanitizers
  • Keep out of reach of students, children should not use disinfectants
  • Avoid touching wet surfaces and always wash hands after use
  • Keep the surface wet for the required contact time
  • Keep lids tightly closed and out of reach from children when not in use

