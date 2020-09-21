Michigan officials remind schools, businesses to only use EPA-approved disinfectants

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan officials want to remind schools and businesses to only use EPA-approved disinfectants.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said that the products that meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) criteria for use against the virus that cause coronavirus (COVID-19) are listed here.

“Disinfecting is a critical step in preventing and reducing the spread of viruses, bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19,” said Brian Verhougstraete, MDARD’s Pesticide Section Manager. “Always remember that you are required by state and federal law to follow the label when using disinfectants. This includes safe use of the disinfectant, the types of approved surfaces an adhering to the contact time, which is the amount of time the surface should be visibly wet.”

MDARD reminds school districts to:

Use EPA-registered disinfectants and follow all label directions

Do not use disinfectant as hand wipes or in place of sanitizers

Keep out of reach of students, children should not use disinfectants

Avoid touching wet surfaces and always wash hands after use

Keep the surface wet for the required contact time

Keep lids tightly closed and out of reach from children when not in use

