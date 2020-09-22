America’s Got Talent season finale tonight at 8pm

The season finale of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” begins tonight, Sept. 22 at 8pm on Local 4 with performances from all of the show’s Top 10 finalists, including Alan Silva, Archie Williams, BAD Salsa, Bello Sisters, Brandon Leake, Broken Roots, Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova, Kenadi Dodds and Roberta Battaglia. The acts will take the stage one last time to perform for America’s vote in an attempt to win the $1 million grand prize and the opportunity to perform live at Luxor Las Vegas.

On Wednesday at 8pm on Local 4, catch the countdown to the finale. Terry Crews hosts a one-hour live special highlighting the show’s Top 10 finalists and featuring an exclusive sneak peek at the preparations, along with never-before-seen backstage footage from the season with judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

The two-night season finale concludes Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 9pm on Local 4 with performances from Blake Shelton, Usher, Ryan Tedder, Ava Max, Bishop Briggs, and JP Saxe, who will perform with Julia Michaels. The Detroit Youth Choir, our local finalist from last season, will perform too! YouTuber David Dobrik will stop by the show to entertain the judges.

The season 15 winner will be crowned at the conclusion of the program on Wednesday night.

Remember, the finale performances begin tonight at 8pm, the countdown starts Wednesday at 8pm, and the finale with the winner announcement is at 9pm on Local 4.